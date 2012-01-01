This is a great opportunity to join one of the UK’s most stable, supportive and recognised names in healthcare PR. With a reputation for doing work of impeccable standard and nurturing and supporting their team- they are a popular and exciting London agency.

The work is equally interesting- varying from medical aesthetics and animal health to ophthalmology and oncology. As a result the work is broad ranging from media to internal comms to medical education- digital communication to advocacy and patient engagement. Through all of this runs a very strong digital capability- and they have in-house specialists to support this.

This is a very supportive agency where many people have started as graduates and are now at director and board level. If you want to do excellent work and in a great culture- this is the agency for you. Previous healthcare PR agency experience at at least Senior Account Manager Level is required for this role.

Please contact me for more information on gina@chemistrysearch.co.uk

