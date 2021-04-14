Our client is an engaging and dynamic medcomms agency based in London, renowned for delivering pioneering and novel healthcare campaigns both in the UK and abroad. Due to rapid growth within the company, they are in need of an Account Director to join their PR team.

You’ll have a fantastic opportunity to work on assigned client accounts, managing the day-to-day tasks and nurturing a strong client relationship. Responsible for line managing the junior team members and liaising with other teams within the company to work on client projects. This is a great role to build on your management and leadership skills, with the help of a supportive employer providing professional development training.

In addition to the excellent salary, you can expect great benefits such as 30 days holiday, private healthcare, 1-to-1 coaching, annual bonus and more!

Responsibilities:

- Responsible for the delivery of client projects according to timelines and budgets, ensuring work is to the highest possible standard

- Fully integrate with the client’s needs, ensuring organic growth of the business and strategizing in response to external changes

- Effectively lead and manage your team, overseeing professional development and providing regular feedback

- Taking part in non-client projects to promote the interests of the company

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree

- Eligible to work in the UK

- Relevant account management experience within a pharmaceutical or medical communications agency environment

- PR Healthcare agency experience

- Strong influencing and negotiating skills

- Excellent verbal and written communications

- Problem solving and creative ability

This role would be an amazing opportunity for those interested in a busy and diverse role, at a global network agency.

This role is open to those eligible to work in the UK, we are unable to proceed with applications for candidates without medical communications agency experience as this is a prerequisite.

