If you are a talented Healthcare PR Associate Director looking for a unique culture and fantastic opportunity to shine- this could be that role for you.

This is a rare opportunity to join a healthcare team that is well-resourced with a strong team in place and a visionary, supportive MD. The Associate Director is a newly created role as the agency sets to boost their award winning global portfolio by growing their UK offer.

Part of an internationally owned group of agencies that are award winning players in their own right- this agency has a strong global position but is still small enough to see itself as boutique in culture. The role sits on a large UK account in an innovative therapy area as well as a long standing client that is the biggest in the business. There is therefore the opportunity to lead on a UK piece of business and collaborate across agencies and multiple stake holders on a huge global account- so a varied and exciting challenge.

There is also a new business element as this agency sets to grow their UK business. If you have excellent ethical health agency experience and would like to know more about this- please drop me a line on gina@chemistrysearch.co.uk .



