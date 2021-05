This is a fantastic opportunity for a talented Account Executive with excellent communications skills and a strong science background to make their mark in this exciting and evolving industry.

My client is a global agency with best in class capability in medical communications- and their niche is in producing scientific solutions that are creative and engaging. They want an Account Executive who is excited by the process of communicating science in a robust and credible yet creative way- across channels and audiences.

You will ideally have a science degree and some experience as an Account Executive in a medical communications agency. If you do not have experience please do apply with a cover letter explaining why you want to apply to this role. I look forward to hearing from you on gina@chemistrysearch.co.uk .