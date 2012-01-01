This is a rewarding, high profile global agency that takes a purposeful and impactful approach to medical education. Whether on a leading global training initiative or supporting their clients to work more sustainably – you will do work at this agency you are proud of and you will learn and thrive at the same time.

Our client is a global communications agency with an integrated healthcare PR and medical education offer. Their medical education team is a robust and well established business with some of the most inspirational leadership in the UK. With accounts that span multiple offices globally across a variety of therapy areas and outputs- the work will give you exposure to multiple stake holders and the range and depth of medical education.

There is also the opportunity to work in an agency that places huge value on CSR initiatives- for their staff, their customers and clients- a clear initiative to live healthier lives in an environmentally friendly world.

To qualify for this role you must have existing medical education agency experience, a science background, and a genuine passion for your work- a desire to make real change through your work.

