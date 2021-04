If you are passionate about healthcare and public affairs- this agency should be top of your list! My client is an award winning independent agency with one of the finest reputations in public affairs in the UK. Their healthcare team is thriving and one of their most buoyant.

With a varied client base including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare charities, leading healthcare providers and more- the work is varied and covers the breadth of the healthcare landscape.

To qualify for this role you must have experience working in a public affairs capacity- or an interest in this area- but with a comms background in health, ideally agency. As this is an independent agency perks include a nimble and flexible culture, the chance to truly partner with clients and have a voice at any level in the agency, and an entrepreneurial and friendly culture. Message me for more details on gina@chemistrysearch.co.uk .