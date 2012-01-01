Internal Communications Lead – part time

Part-time
Medical Communications Jobs
London
£60,000 – 65,000 pro rata + benefits and bonus
UK Pound
19-Apr-21
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
32402

If you are an experienced internal communications expert looking for a role where you can put systems and strategy in place for a big, global group of communications agencies, this a good call to make. You will work in the commercial strategy team, in a newly created, stand alone role to drive connectivity between the agencies so that clients can get every communications need solved under one roof.

The group:

- A large group of healthcare communications agencies with offices around the globe.
- Supportive environment, friendly and fun, where you will be given all the tools and good grounding, from there to work autonomously
- Impressive track record of developing strategy for award-winning campaigns for blue chip pharmaceutical clients, biotechs, medical devices and consumer healthcare companies

The internal communications lead’s job:

- Reporting to the global head of strategy.
- Working out what needs to be done, systems and processes, etc, to solve internal comms issues.
- Driving initiatives to get the leaders of the different agencies in the group to work cohesively and maximise on cross venture opportunities.
- A part time role, 3 days a week, in central London.

You:

- Will have done similar work before and be comfortable in a stand alone role, able to design strategy that works.
- Extensive experience of internal communications in an organisation with multiple companies, following a period of acquisitions.
- Any knowledge of the healthcare communications sector an advantage.

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

