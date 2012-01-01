What You'll Do

Are you looking for a full time working from home Medical Editor role that gives you the luxary of a great work/life balance and the opportunity to work across all Healthcare brands of a large award winning agency? If so then we would love to talk to you!



Purple are ranked the number 1 independent healthcare agency on PMLive's T40 Listing, so the Medical Editor is a key part of the healthcare team who will be working with client services, copywriters, designers, artworkers and developers to produce accurate, consistent materials to deadline and specification. You’ll use your eagle-eyed attention to detail to make everything you touch better.



As Medical Editor you will also be the go-to person for ABPI and NOAH queries in the healthcare team and keep up to date with developments in the area.

Most of the team is based at our office in Basingstoke, but we are happy to accommodate agile working and offer work from home 5 days a week to those that require due to location.

What You'll Bring

The successful candidate will have gained 3+ years’ experience of medical editing, the ability to adapt editing style to different materials, target audiences and therapy areas. Purple Health specialises in digital production, so experience with e-details, emails and websites is a must-have.

About The Company

As a creative marketing communications and advertising agency, Purple works in 31 countries with some of the world’s biggest brands across Health, B2C and B2B. Our ever-growing health division works across multiple therapy areas in Rx, OTC and devices.

Our strategic and creative thinking is informed not only by our healthcare experience, but also by our consumer and technology work.

A warm, friendly working atmosphere colours everything from our client interactions to our creative output. It’s the reason for our enduring client relationships and our regular service and communication awards.

At Purple, we recognise and value you as an individual and so we offer a range of employee benefits, tailored to suit your personal circumstances:

● Flexibility to be home- or office-based

● Flexible working hours (core 10-4)

● Competitive Salary

● 25 days Holiday

● Flexi-Holiday Buy and Sell Scheme

● Company Sponsored Contributory Pension Scheme

● Health and Wellbeing Benefits

● Learning and Career Opportunities

