What You'll Do

Like being at the centre of everything? Can you spin 14 plates, that are on fire, blindfolded? If so, you’re the perfect match for this role!

We are seeking an experienced Senior Account Manager or new Junior Account Director to join our healthcare team at our head office in Basingstoke. If you are a Senior Account Manager looking for the next step or an Associate Account Director, both with Healthcare Communications experience in a busy agency get in touch!

What You'll Bring

You will have worked with a Marketing and/or Creative agency environment and will possess highly effective digital skills. Commercial business drive is an essential skill along with a methodical and logical approach.

You'll need excellent Client Services experience within a Pharmaceutical field, the ability to manage people effectively and be highly competent at leading client conversations, both on projects and strategically.

About The Company

Brave, Passionate, Collaborative, Innovative, Creative, Fun… just some of the attributes and values we look for in our people.



We want you to enjoy your working life (and social life) at Purple. We believe a strong energised team, working together towards common goals, delivers great work. Make your career shine at Purple! As the creative marketing communications and advertising agency of Adare International, Purple works in 31 countries, with some of the world’s biggest brands.

If you are looking for an exciting new opportunity within a forward thinking and innovative organisation this could be the role for you!