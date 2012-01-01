What You'll Do

After an unbelievable streak of recent client wins we are excited to open a new Account Manager position! This vacancy is to join our successful Healthcare team who are working on a portfolio of leading pharmaceutical companies.

We are looking for an Account Manager to:

● Strategically manage a portfolio of clients with a total revenue of more than £250k per annum

● Proactively seek out opportunities for organic client growth

● Interpret the requirements of the brief and deliver innovative solutions to drive the business forward

● Have overall ownership and responsibility for the management of all projects

What You'll Bring

The right person for this position will have a proven track record of building relationships with clients and will also be digitally savvy. A positive, proactive, outgoing personality with a genuine enjoyment of client contact and teamwork is the ideal personality to fit our team.

You’ll love this role if you are:

● A skilled problem solver with an eye for detail.

● Adept at building great relationships, both internally & with clients.

● Experienced in agency life

About The Company

Brave, Passionate, Collaborative, Innovative, Creative, Fun… just some of the attributes and values we look for in our people.



We want you to enjoy your working life (and social life) at Purple. We believe a strong energised team, working together towards common goals, delivers great work. Make your career shine at Purple! As the creative marketing communications and advertising agency of Adare International, Purple works in 31 countries, with some of the world’s biggest brands. Our ever-growing healthcare client roster alone includes; Novartis, Pfizer, MSD, Takeda and Sanofi.

We’re committed to giving back, whether it’s through charity work, community projects or supporting the environment. We have our very own Giving Back team who manage and co-ordinate our initiatives globally.