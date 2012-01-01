What You'll Do

We are keen to hear from current Account Executives, with agency experience who are looking for their next challenge and graduates, who have perhaps worked in an Agency as part of a placement year. We are also interested in speaking to those that have a relevant pharma degree or experience working client side with a Pharmaceutical organisation.

The role of Account Executive supports the Account Manager and Account Director in the day to day management of a portfolio of healthcare clients. You will be responsible for running a broad spectrum of clients’ project requirements, liaising between the client and a range of agency colleagues to coordinate and drive projects, owning projects, ensuring that they are completed on time and on budget, and managing administrative and organisational project work.

What You'll Bring

● Marketing / Creative agency experience

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Educated to degree standard

● Pharma/Science background preferable

About The Company

Brave, Passionate, Collaborative, Innovative, Creative, Fun… just some of the attributes and values we look for in our people.



We want you to enjoy your working life (and social life) at Purple. We believe a strong energised team, working together towards common goals, delivers great work. Make your career shine at Purple! As the creative marketing communications and advertising agency of Adare International, Purple works in 31 countries, with some of the world’s biggest brands. Our ever-growing healthcare client roster alone includes; Novartis, Pfizer, MSD, Takeda and Sanofi.

We’re committed to giving back, whether it’s through charity work, community projects or supporting the environment. We have our very own Giving Back team who manage and co-ordinate our initiatives globally.