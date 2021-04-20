Medical Writer – Medcomms Agency

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs
London
40,000 to 55,000 per annum
£40000 - £55000 per annum
UK Pound
20-Apr-21
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
32181

Have you got solid agency experience of writing about therapy areas such as, oncology, diabetes, haematology, men’s health, constipation, incontinence, pain, cardiac devices, women’s health or CNS, as well as a PhD and a desire to do the very best work in the industry? If the answer is yes and you'd enjoy a combination of publications and meetings in a supportive environment with extensive career opportunities, we'd love to talk to you.

- Well established medcomms agency which has been growing steadily for more than 15 years, producing top quality work for global healthcare audiences.
- Solid and sustained business wins globally have seen this agency grow from strength to strength to become one of UK’s leading lights in terms of structure and development opportunities.
- You need a solid agency track record as a medical writer, a science background, to enjoy mentoring more junior writers and to want to join an agency where you can stay and develop your career in the long term.
- You will get to work on a variety of writing projects for an enviable portfolio of clients including major international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Excellent working environment, supportive management, generous rewards, flexibility in terms of hours and location and fast career progression!

 

