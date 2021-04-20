A great opportunity has arisen for an Associate Director to join a successful and independent healthcare communications group. This innovative agency works on global pharmaceutical PR and medical communications campaigns. You will be working on some exciting communications projects with big pharmaceutical and biotech clients, joining a genuinely collaborative, friendly and enthusiastic environment. The agency highly values their employees, will look after you, promotes from within, is flexible about WFH and hours, and is in a great location.

Your job as Associate Director will be to:

- Demonstrate a strong grasp of current events and the media landscape and understand of how they provide context for clients’ and agency business

- Maintain and grow pharmaceutical brand communications accounts by recognising and capitalising on emerging opportunities

- Conduct post mandate reviews with a director and the team to assess the client relationships and management/development

- Play an active role in coaching and facilitating long-term career development of junior staff, using your solid experience in a healthcare PR agency to guide and train them.

- Understand pharma regulatory codes and healthcare industry trends, ensuring understanding by other team members and application to medical education programmes to enable high-quality, compliant management of projects

You will have:

- Vast experience working in public relations in a healthcare communications agency and will be excellent at providing strategic counsel.

- Good reputation in the communications industry – people come to you for advice.

- Demonstrated ability to handle a variety of difficult and challenging marketing/communications assignments, from crisis management to sensitive corporate comms.

- Strong network of contacts in the media, patient groups and possibly some in public affairs/policy makers.

- High-level strategic writing skills with excellent presentation skills

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!