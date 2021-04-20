Are you a healthcare PR account manager looking for a fresh challenge or a senior account executive ready for promotion? A multi-disciplinary PR agency with a team specialising in global healthcare seeks an account manager to help work on communicatons projects for a wide range of healthcare clients (pharmaceutical, consumer health and nutrition, devices and health services).

The PR agency:-

- Independent, multi-disciplinary, PR agency that offers a full range of marketing, communications and public relations services for both UK and international clients.

- Driven by insight, expertise and fresh thinking, produces great work that gets noticed and wins awards

- Rapid growth and very strong career progression prospects

The healthcare PR account manager’s job:-

- Constructing rigorous communications programmes that include media campaigns, content development, KOL and professional relations, advisory board meetings, symposia and the development of creative assets.

- Work on a range of healthcare accounts including ethical pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and consumer health products.

- Mentoring and leading more junior team members who are new to healthcare PR

You:-

- MUST Have a solid understanding of the healthcare industry, digital media and a communications agency background.

- Passionate about healthcare and wellbeing.

- Social media savvy.

- Will be experienced in client management and have the ability to contribute to strategy.

