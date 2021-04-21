This healthcare PR and med comms agency is unique in its vision, operating procedures and culture - offering a new and exciting prospect for a talented account director who is passionate about science, down to earth and doesn’t want to work long hours.

With a family feel vibe, this mid-sized agency successfully pitches against some of the UK’s major network agencies. The consultancy is now looking to further expand its blue-chip portfolio with the hiring of a talented account director who has a track record in a healthcare communication or a PR agency.

Therapy areas are varied but any knowledge/experience of wound management, epilepsy, oncology or neurology would be useful. A hunger to drive and succeed in an exciting setting, however, is key.

As this is a small agency you need to be self-sufficient and a self-starter. You will have the opportunity to provide heavy consultancy counsel as opposed to straight communications implementation primarily because of the depth of counsel offered to their healthcare clients.

With big clients and big budgets, the agency can afford to resource well so the new you will enjoy the benefits of working with minimum administrative tasks, and will enjoy more in-depth experience on fewer accounts delivering every aspect of the project life cycle - from strategic planning to writing and production. You will therefore have excellent client handling skills, KOL experience, ability to delegate to freelancers, ability to deliver projects to time and budget and proactively grow the brand of this agency by pitching to and presenting to new clients.

This is a great opportunity for an ambitious account director from a healthcare communications agency background to make their mark in an exciting and different venture – truly a gem of an agency - to contribute not just to the strategic growth of the agency but to control their own career growth and the commercial growth of the business as a whole. Excellent potential to grow to board level via a much less hierarchical and time-consuming route than in a larger multinational.

