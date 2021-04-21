Account Manager - Healthcare Communications Agency

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs
London
35,000 to 40,000 per annum
£35000 - £40000 per annum
UK Pound
21-Apr-21
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
32418

A creative, independent, healthcare communications group is looking for a passionate Account Manager to work on a variety of global healthcare campaigns for pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and other types of healthcare organisations.
This mid-sized agency is known for its family feel and lack of bureaucracy – the bulk of the business is focused on PR but with a medcomms team that works in collaboration on bigger accounts.

A bit about the agency:

- Integrated healthcare communications agency with a focus on offering everything a pharmaceutical client might need, with real growth in strategic counsel.
- Rewards and promotions are on offer as soon as they are earned, regardless of level of experience.
- Real focus on training and career progression.
- Very sociable, friendly teams, with regular social and training events.

As an Account Manager you will:

- Contribute to the development of members of your team through direct line management and day to day encouragement.
- Plan creative events and programmes for your clients, including contributing to strategic counsel, and supervise their implementation.
- Lead formal presentations and briefings to clients.
- Research and write press releases on a variety of healthcare topics and scientific breakthroughs.
- Contribute to business development by identifying opportunities, writing programmes and proposals, marketing the agency and participating in professional associations.

You will:

- Be passionate about pharmaceutical communications and the healthcare industry.
- Have experience in a healthcare public relations agency to Account Manager level
- Have strong strategic counsel and presentation skills
- Be a team player who is keen to share ideas and have an influence on the shape and future of the agency

Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

