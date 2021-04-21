A creative, independent, healthcare communications group is looking for a passionate Account Manager to work on a variety of global healthcare campaigns for pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and other types of healthcare organisations.

This mid-sized agency is known for its family feel and lack of bureaucracy – the bulk of the business is focused on PR but with a medcomms team that works in collaboration on bigger accounts.

A bit about the agency:

- Integrated healthcare communications agency with a focus on offering everything a pharmaceutical client might need, with real growth in strategic counsel.

- Rewards and promotions are on offer as soon as they are earned, regardless of level of experience.

- Real focus on training and career progression.

- Very sociable, friendly teams, with regular social and training events.

As an Account Manager you will:

- Contribute to the development of members of your team through direct line management and day to day encouragement.

- Plan creative events and programmes for your clients, including contributing to strategic counsel, and supervise their implementation.

- Lead formal presentations and briefings to clients.

- Research and write press releases on a variety of healthcare topics and scientific breakthroughs.

- Contribute to business development by identifying opportunities, writing programmes and proposals, marketing the agency and participating in professional associations.

You will:

- Be passionate about pharmaceutical communications and the healthcare industry.

- Have experience in a healthcare public relations agency to Account Manager level

- Have strong strategic counsel and presentation skills

- Be a team player who is keen to share ideas and have an influence on the shape and future of the agency

