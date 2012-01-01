What You'll Do

Are you an experienced Medical Writer looking for a diverse full-time opportunity that gives you the luxury of a great work/life balance and the opportunity to work across all Healthcare brands of a large award-winning agency? If so, then we would love to talk to you!

Purple are ranked the number 1 independent healthcare agency on PMLive's T40 Listing, so the Senior Medical Writer is a key part of the healthcare team. You will own the largest Healthcare account within the business from a copy/scientific point of view - not only writing, but seeing projects all the way through to production liaising with designers, artworkers, and developers to deliver a final product.

*Most of the team is based at our office in Basingstoke, but we are happy to accommodate agile working and offer work from home 5 days a week to those that require due to location.*

What You'll Bring

● You will have approximately 5 years’ experience working as a healthcare writer within healthcare advertising and be comfortable developing and maintain client relationships

● Promotional medical copywriting experience is a must have

● Desire to make an account your own—suggesting ways to improve and do things differently as well as experience working autonomously to deliver multiple projects

● Very good proficiency using Zinc and Veeva platforms



About The Company

As a creative marketing communications and advertising agency, Purple works in 31 countries with some of the world’s biggest brands across Health, B2C and B2B. Our ever-growing health division works across multiple therapy areas in Rx, OTC and devices.

Our strategic and creative thinking is informed not only by our healthcare experience, but also by our consumer and technology work.

A warm, friendly working atmosphere colours everything from our client interactions to our creative output. It’s the reason for our enduring client relationships and our regular service and communication awards.

We’re committed to giving back, whether it’s through charity work, community projects or supporting the environment. We have our very own Giving Back team who manage and co-ordinate our initiatives globally.

If you are looking for an exciting new opportunity within a dynamic, ambitious agency, this could be the role for you!