This is a rare opportunity to work in a high science role and team in one of the world’s most creative PR, public affairs, marketing and digital communications agencies. The healthcare team has one of the longest established and reputable publications planning teams in London- and they are keen to boost their buoyant offer with the hiring of a talented writer.

Your role will be a specialist publications focused one but varied in your responsibilities. You will take on day to day responsibility in drafting, proofing and editing peer review publications in line with guidance with authors. You will also take on a strategic publications planning role in gap analysis and needs assessment, identifying content and congresses for publication and playing a role in key message and platform development. As you gain more experience you will take on managerial duties for junior writers too.

This team sits within a global network agency with some of the best in class capability in creative, strategy and digital. You will therefore enjoy working in an innovative and inclusive culture while working in a high science team.

Previous medical education agency experience working on publications is required for this role.

