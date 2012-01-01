Senior Account Executive- Learning & Development

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Up to £30,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
21-Apr-21
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1929

This is a rewarding opportunity to join an agency that is doing cutting edge and impactful work in the Learning and Development space. At the forefront of adult learning in pharmaceutical communications my client is using behavioural science and data driven insights to develop curriculum that engage and drive learning.
You will therefore be passionate about actively engaging your audiences and education in scientific communications. Previous medical communications experience in agency is required for this role but you do not have to come from a training background- although experience in the area would help. An appetite for this space- especially in using innovative, multi-channel methods of communication is key.
This is a collaborative and supportive global agency with huge resources to train and develop- whilst still offering a close knit culture. The Learning and Development team is one of its fastest growing and a newer team so lots of scope to make your mark while being supported.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

