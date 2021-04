My client is looking for a confident Senior Account Manager who is able to step into the shoes of the Account Director when need be. This is therefore a progressive agency and role where there is clear career development. This is also one of London’s most inspiring healthcare PR agencies. With a long established, award winning track record- they are recognised most for their work with patient groups, advocacy and media.

This is an agency where the intersection of pharmaceutical brand and data communications with advocacy and public health results in compelling campaigns that inspire change. This is also an agency that has experience of working on some of the most talked about health issues in the world today- and you will be proud to do some of the most rewarding work of your career here.

As this is a role requiring autonomy and confidence you must be operating at Senior Account Manager Level or due for promotion in a healthcare PR agency or role to qualify for this role.