This is a fantastic opportunity to join this award winning strategic communications agency at an exciting period of growth.

They are leading the field working at UK, European, and Global level across a broad range of communications disciplines including policy, government affairs, media relations, patient advocacy and corporate communications.

You will be using your expertise to enhance their offering and reputation in healthcare policy and public relations. We are looking for someone who can instil a digital culture and mind set across the team driving organic growth as well as new business activity.

You will be mentoring and supporting internal teams to expand the digital capacity of the team to ensure the agency grows its reputation in applying integrated communications strategy to drive public and policy change.

You must understand the ABPI Code of Practice extensively and how it works within the social and digital space to ensure you are reaching key audiences. They are looking for digital expertise in the earned media space, as well as working across all channels – paid, social and owned.

We are looking for an ambassador for the agency, someone who is excited by the opportunity and to be part of the growth to establish them as a credible digital agency.

This is an impressive agency but has always encouraged a supportive culture producing great work and has a grown up attitude to work life balance.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call on 07557 256508