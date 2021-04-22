Are you an associate director looking for early promotion or a business unit director in a healthcare communications agency who wants a new challenge and more variety? Then you need to join one of the best global healthcare communications agencies in the UK where patient experience is at the heart of everything they do.

The creative healthcare communications agency:-

- Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency that never loses a client and wins pitch after pitch.

- Places patience experience at the heart of everything they do.

- Centre of excellence: You’ll be working with the best talent in the healthcare advertising agency field.

The business unit director’s job:-

- Responsible for managing client business and relationships, ensuring account teams deliver on account business.

- Senior lead for business within the unit and ultimately accountable for profitability, effectiveness and efficiency of that business.

- Supports and trains account directors to line manage members of the team and responsible for direct line management of team members

You:-

- Demonstrable experience of growing and delivering business and strategy in a healthcare advertising or creative medical communications agency.

- Experience of running successful teams, an inspirational leader and able to develop a really high calibre team of top talent, while not being above rolling your sleeves up to help deliver campaigns.

- Have an eye for organically growing business as well as the ability to provide strategic counsel to top 10 pharma clients

