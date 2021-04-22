Account Director – Healthcare Advertising

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
60,000 to 65,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£60000 - £65000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
22-Apr-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32347

Phenomenally successful advertising arm of multichannel healthcare marketing and communications group has created a new role for an account director with the passion for innovation to stand up and challenge clients with truly creative ideas that will take them out of their comfort zones.

The advertising agency:-

- Fully integrated across healthcare advertising, marketing communications and PR
- Totally people orientated, listens to employee surveys, defends work/life balance
- Ground breakingly creative and innovative, has strategy and insight capacities second to none to keep challenging its pharmaceutical clients.
- Spot awards and bonuses, international secondments, free meals, swanky offices, you name it!

The account director’s role:-

- The account director will be managing a high exposure, hugely profitable, portfolio of creative marketing campaigns for major medicines with genuinely nice clients.
- Persuading stakeholders what they really need to get results, rather than what they think they want, breaking the mould and disrupting behaviours with multi-channel strategy
- Using incredible insight tools to focus on patients, patients’ lifestyles, patients’ socio demographics, etc.
- Leading a team of account handlers as the key account director on international projects

You:-

- Will have come from an advertising agency as either a senior account manager or account director, understand agency processes and the healthcare/pharmaceutical landscape.
- Curious and open to working on new innovations and joint ventures with other parts of the business
- Ambitious and keen to take advantage of thorough training and career development opportunities
- Aspires to using emotion to sell science.

 

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

