Phenomenally successful advertising arm of multichannel healthcare marketing and communications group has created a new role for an account director with the passion for innovation to stand up and challenge clients with truly creative ideas that will take them out of their comfort zones.

The advertising agency:-

- Fully integrated across healthcare advertising, marketing communications and PR

- Totally people orientated, listens to employee surveys, defends work/life balance

- Ground breakingly creative and innovative, has strategy and insight capacities second to none to keep challenging its pharmaceutical clients.

- Spot awards and bonuses, international secondments, free meals, swanky offices, you name it!

The account director’s role:-

- The account director will be managing a high exposure, hugely profitable, portfolio of creative marketing campaigns for major medicines with genuinely nice clients.

- Persuading stakeholders what they really need to get results, rather than what they think they want, breaking the mould and disrupting behaviours with multi-channel strategy

- Using incredible insight tools to focus on patients, patients’ lifestyles, patients’ socio demographics, etc.

- Leading a team of account handlers as the key account director on international projects

You:-

- Will have come from an advertising agency as either a senior account manager or account director, understand agency processes and the healthcare/pharmaceutical landscape.

- Curious and open to working on new innovations and joint ventures with other parts of the business

- Ambitious and keen to take advantage of thorough training and career development opportunities

- Aspires to using emotion to sell science.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!