Renowned global communications agency in London is looking for a talented associate director with solid experience with global pharma/ health clients on international policy, public affairs and patient advocacy.

This exciting opportunity to join the newly established policy and public affairs division of an established and award winning group, for an experienced SAD looking for a step up or an associate director looking for a new challenge on huge, multi market accounts and game changing medicines and treatments, is not to be missed.

The Healthcare Communications Agency:

- Innovative communications agency specialising in healthcare

- Working with a variety of clients including pharmaceuticals, consumer and diagnostic companies, industry bodies, healthcare providers etc

- Projects run in various areas, such as market access, disease awareness, patient groups, crisis and issues management, brand launches etc

The Policy and Public Affairs Associate Director will:

- Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction for clients on healthcare policy and advocacy

- Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the policy and public affairs team, working closely alongside the MD.

- Be great with clients and the sort of person decision makers and stakeholders listen to

You will:

- Be an established senior account director, associate director or director in a healthcare PR agency working on healthcare policy and public affairs

- Have working knowledge of multinational healthcare systems, Brussels institutions and multi-market policy strategies

- Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!