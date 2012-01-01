Highly successful medical communications agency seeks senior medical writer to join its editorial centre of excellence, creating superb quality medical communications materials.

The medical communications agency:-

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- Manages large global pharma accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients, as well as smaller, specialist pieces of business.

- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training. Quick career progression and no glass ceilings.

The senior medical writer’s role:-

- Providing medical writing skills, expertise and leadership across a range of therapy areas

- Ultimately responsible for the production of high calibre publications, meeting materials, promotional and scientific slides and reports, digital materials and patient communications

- As well as writing medical communications to an advanced level, you will be able to delegate to other medical writers and medical writers and to maintain professional client relationships with pharmaceutical organisations

The successful senior medical writer:-

- Will have science degree and at least 3 years’ experience as a medical and senior medical writer in a medical communications agency

- Can pick and choose the types of materials you want to write and the therapy areas you want to work on – there is nothing this medical communications agency doesn’t do!

- Well organised, a people person who enjoys mentoring other writers and has a keen eye for detail

