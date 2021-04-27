Leading healthcare communications agency are looking to grow their high-performing London team with an experienced account manager with the drive to progress to account director and beyond.

About the Agency:

- It is a hugely successful full-service, independent medical communications agency, with a reputation for scientific excellence and quality of work

- They provide consultancy and communication services to the top pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally

- Agency with a global footprint including a handful of international offices, variety of work and teams and commitment to collaboration and flexibility

- Is committed to professional growth and personal development of staff

The Account Manager’s Job

- As account manager you will take the lead on client campaigns, manage strategy, resource planning etc.

- Leading and mentoring a small junior team, the account manager makes things happen and works closely with an account director

- Producing creative ideas and spotting opportunities for organic business growth

The Requirements:

- Will be at a senior account executive or account manager in a medical education agency and ready to move up

- A flair for client and team communications and an interest in management, wants to become an expert at strategy and involved in pitching

- Will be used to a fast-paced environment, dealing with multiple stakeholders and delivering projects on brief, on time and on budget

