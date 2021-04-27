This is an opportunity to join a leading independent medical communications company in their London offices or work remotely with a diverse portfolio of responsibilities.

The Senior Medical Writer role will involve researching specialised areas of medical science in order to write and edit a range of both printed and digital medical communications materials. You will collaborate with the design and production and client services teams to deliver high quality work that meets the needs of their clients which include pharma companies, many start-up and medium-sized companies, consumer health companies, medical societies and non-profit foundations.

Our client works across a number of therapy areas including neuroscience, rare diseases, oncology, respiratory as well as some consumer brands. There can offer a variety of work including patient engagement, medical affairs, publications and medical education in both print and digital media.

Along with a great salary, the benefits package includes pension, healthcare, 25 days holidays and much more. This is a great chance to work for a forward thinking agency that places an emphasis on the professional development of their staff. Each team member has a learning and development programme, tailored to their interests and needs and the company offers full flexibility on remote working if desired. We are only able to accept applications from candidates for are based and eligible for work in the UK, and who have sinificant previous experience as a medical writer gained within a healthcare communications agency environment.

Responsibilities:

- Write or edit a range of materials like: manuscripts, slide kits, monographs, newsletters, meeting reports, posters, patient information etc.

- Draft and edit work in different writing styles targeted at different audiences (including internal audiences) in different therapy areas

- Incorporate feedback from editorial colleagues, clients and independent clinicians

- Assist with development of concepts for editorial projects

- Determine deadlines and budgeted editorial hours for each project undertaken

- Liaise with design and production teams, sourcing graphical representations, and contributing ideas for optimizing design and layout of assigned editorial projects

- Attend conferences, scientific symposia, and advisory boards to provide on-site services to the client

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life sciences degree required, ideally combined with a Master’s degree or PhD

- Previous medical writing experience gained within a medical communications agency

- General computer literacy

- Proficiency in online medical resource searching (Pub Med, etc.)

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Good creative thinking and problem solving skills

- Multitasking and flexibility

- Interested in personal development

- Team player

