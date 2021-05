This is one of the UK’s most high profile and successful independent healthcare agencies with a strong global footprint. Challenging norms and delving deep into the science their work is creative, brave and high science.

This role will see a talented Medical Education Senior Account Manager or Account Director work across a number of pharma, med tech and consumer accounts in a role that is varied and exciting. You will have the opportunity to apply your scientific knowledge and expert skills in HCP education and the regulatory environment to different and exciting areas such as consumer and med tech products. This is therefore a unique opportunity to work in a role that is high science and genuinely creative.

As an integrated agency they have exceptional creative capability as well from engaging and thought provoking videos and animations to powerful and moving visuals. They are a small boutique player but proud winners of some of the most coveted industry awards as they delve deep into understanding their audiences and use expert knowledge and creativity to drive change.

Previous medical education agency is experience is a must for this role.