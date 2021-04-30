Our client is an expert healthcare communications agency that provides strategic and tactical expertise in digital marketing and medical communications. They are currently looking for a Medical Writer/Senior Medical Writer to join them in central London.

In this role you will be transforming complex, scientific concepts into engaging and memorable content. Your responsibilities will be a blend of traditional medical writing and copywriting. You will therefore have the opportunity to work on a wide variety of deliverables ranging from detail aids, manuscripts, slide decks, to content for digital platforms and online channels such as social media posts, webinar promotions, and much more.

This is a great opportunity to join a highly motivated and experienced team in a role that provides you with a high degree of project accountability and ownership. The successful candidate can expect a competitive salary, flexible working, and additional benefits that include pension, healthcare, a dedicated training budget, regular bonuses, 28 days holidays and more.

Unfortunately we can only accept applications from healthcare agency experienced medical writers, who are based in the UK within commutable distance of London.

Responsibilities:

- Create high-quality and compelling scientific content for a range of communications

- Adapting writing styles for different target audiences and information channels

- Provide scientific input and insight towards innovate and effective digital medical communication campaigns and strategies

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life science degree, ideally MSc or PhD

- Previous experience as a medical writer in a healthcare communications environment essential

- Demonstrable experience in content creation for digital platforms and online channels

- Experience with Zinc and Veeva Vault PromoMats required

- Excellent command of the English language and outstanding writing and communication skills

- Great attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize and work to a deadline

- The ability to collaborate and work as part of a team

- A passion for healthcare related topics

This is a great opportunity to join a team where you can inform and shape future agency processes and offerings.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Jon Gawley on 01932 797996.

