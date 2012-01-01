Location: London / Oxford / Remote

We are open to perm, full-time, contract and flexible working

The Role:

At Ogilvy Health we have creativity in our DNA. Our writers fuse science with learning theory and behavioural change to tell stories that make a difference.

We are hiring experienced Senior and Principal Medical Writers with agency understanding to liberate their creativity and channel it into medical education. We know that imagination and a scientific mind are often perceived as opposite ends of an arbitrary spectrum, but we are looking for people who can challenge this notion by merging these traits to develop compelling content that catalyses meaningful change across a range of therapeutic areas.

What we are looking for:

• Extensive medical communications experience (or equivalent) within a healthcare, medcomms or meded agency

• A life sciences BSc, MSc, PhD or clinical qualification, and/or previous experience as a Medical Writer

• A track record of scientific and editorial leadership for large/complex accounts

• In-depth knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, and ability to relate scientific understanding to a client’s strategic needs

• A track record of identifying organic growth and contributing scientific insight to proposals and pitches

• Ability to deliver events, and experience of digital projects

• Excellent understanding of pharmaceutical regulations, e.g. ABPI, GPP3, ICMJE

Ogilvy Health Medical Education:

Ogilvy Health – one of the largest global networks in healthcare communications – provides strategic, integrated communication solutions for our clients, including many of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. In the UK, we operate under the name Ogilvy Health UK and comprise over 170 healthcare communication specialists across medical education, scientific communications, advertising, digital, public relations, and market access.

What we offer:

We have world-class training programmes to support you throughout your career, from joining through to leadership level. The opportunity to work with an award-winning, collaborative, innovative, fun team, with a passion for making health brands matter.

Benefits:

Flexible working hours

Private Medical Cover OR Leisure Allowance OR Dental Cover

25 days annual leave, plus a day off for your birthday

Employee Assistance Programme (EAP, provided by LifeWorks)

L&D Academy

Plus, more!

At Ogilvy, we value the talent of neurodiverse candidates, we are building a culture where difference is valued, and where everyone from any background can do their best work.

We believe that every individual, regardless of their background, should be given equal opportunities to succeed at Ogilvy Health. We celebrate difference and work together to be fully inclusive, finding solutions to challenges as one team. Ogilvy Health welcomes diversity of race, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities and all else and we strive to create an equitable and inclusive environment for all.