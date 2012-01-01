Location: London/Oxford/Remote

We are open to perm, full-time, contract and flexible working

We are looking for organised and self-motivated candidates who take ownership of their work and are committed to achieving the highest standards through effective teamwork. They must be able to understand the value of the client process and be able to manage projects to meet the client’s aims and objectives. The ability to gain an in-depth understanding of the client’s product and brand strategy, the therapeutic landscape and the competitor environment is imperative in order to develop relations with the client and external experts.

Therapy areas will include: Rheumatology, Haemophilia, Respiratory, HIV and Vaccines

What we need from an Account Director/Senior Account Manager

• Experience as a Senior Account Manager or Account Manager within a healthcare, medcomms or meded agency

• A track record of success in project management and delivery across a variety of medical education projects, as well as financial management

• Strong scientific background or science degree

• Solid understanding of the healthcare industry

• A passion for health and wellness

Ogilvy Health Medical Education:

Ogilvy Health – one of the largest global networks in healthcare communications – provides strategic, integrated communication solutions for our clients, including many of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. In the UK, we operate under the name Ogilvy Health UK and comprise over 170 healthcare communication specialists across medical education, scientific communications, advertising, digital, public relations, and market access.

What we offer:

We have world-class training programmes to support you throughout your career, from joining through to leadership level. The opportunity to work with an award-winning, collaborative, innovative, fun team, with a passion for making health brands matter.

Benefits:

Flexible working hours

Private Medical Cover OR Leisure Allowance OR Dental Cover

25 days annual leave, plus a day off for your birthday

Employee Assistance Programme (EAP, provided by LifeWorks)

L&D Academy

Plus, more!

At Ogilvy, we value the talent of neurodiverse candidates, we are building a culture where difference is valued, and where everyone from any background can do their best work.

We believe that every individual, regardless of their background, should be given equal opportunities to succeed at Ogilvy Health. We celebrate difference and work together to be fully inclusive, finding solutions to challenges as one team. Ogilvy Health welcomes diversity of race, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities and all else and we strive to create an equitable and inclusive environment for all.