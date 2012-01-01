Why Cello Health Communications?

Cello Health Communications is a vibrant healthcare communications agency with a global client base, offering superb prospects. Our vision – to make a sustainable and beneficial change for patients, health services and clients – guides everything we do. We are committed to the well-being and development of our people, providing the opportunity to work across a variety of innovative and creative projects with the support of a talented and friendly team.

With our collaborative approach, coupled with the exceptional talents of the wider global Cello Health organisation, we offer a unique experience within healthcare and fantastic opportunities for career progression.

The Role

Cello Health Communications is currently looking to hire a Publications Director to join our growing team. The Publications Director is a key and senior role within the agency, responsible for leading and growing small to medium sized key accounts, with a diverse set of offerings.

In this role, you will be responsible for building and maintaining existing relationships with clients and healthcare professionals, leading and mentoring account-based teams, having responsibility and accountability for delivery of consistently high-quality work. You will own client relationships at a senior level, managing projects and programmes of work, often without senior leadership intervention.

Working with the Client Services Director on larger accounts, you will assume account responsibility in their absence. Business development will be a key accountability for this role – you be expected to drive both organic growth and new business in existing accounts, supporting delivery of work across a broad number of offerings.

Other key responsibilities include:

• Management of junior members of the team, driving outstanding project delivery.

• Driving day-to-day operations, with the support of senior management.

Requirements

• Significant experience in a publications role within an agency setting

• Extensive client-facing experience

• An aptitude for financial management

• Experience of line management

• Excellent attention to detail

Benefits

Competitive salary package

Flexible working

25 days holiday (+ your birthday off!)

Private Healthcare

Pension

Life insurance and income protection

Cycle to work scheme, rail ticket season loan

