This is a fantastic opportunity for a talented communicator to boost and manage the internal and external brand of one of the UK’s most exciting independently owned healthcare advertising agencies.

With a reputation for doing brave, creative and impactful work for their clients they are looking for a PR and Marketing manager who will equally do magic for the agency brand as well. You will live and breathe the agency values of passion and intuition. You will understand the healthcare communications landscape and how to leverage and promote the image of the business within that space.

You will do this through a variety of channels from PR and media engagement- influencing opinions internally and externally, to events, social media, web site management, internal reports, case studies and more.

You will be the agency’s brand spokesperson and together with the Commercial Director will put strategies together to maximise on the agency image and portrayal.

Previous PR and Marketing experience on behalf of a healthcare agency- as well the understanding and contacts to make an impact in such a role- is required. This is one of the UK’s most exciting, progressive and close knit agencies. Currently winning coveted awards with a strong industry brand- this is an exciting moment to join the agency as they to move into the next stage of their growth and success.

