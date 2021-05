This is an unusual opportunity for a talented Medical or Senior Medical Writer to apply their experience in an exciting and rewarding career in strategy. If you have a strong science background and are passionate about creating impactful strategic communications plans this could be the role for you.

This role is at a world class integrated healthcare communications group- with some of the most high profile agency brands in advertising, PR and medical education in the world. The role sits in the medical education business as they are the centre of scientific excellence for the group- but you will collaborate across disciplines. You will therefore enjoy a varied role in which you will learn and will earn respect across the group as an expert of scientific strategy across accounts and agencies. You will therefore have a strong science background (ideally to PhD level), ideally come from a medical writing background, and be strong communicator as this role requires a lot of internal and external stake holder engagement.

Previous medical education agency experience and a passion for strategy is required for this role.