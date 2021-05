This is a rewarding opportunity to join one of the UK’s most established healthcare PR practices. This is a role that sees you flexing your skills from a novel treatment for addiction to social impact in one of the most pressing healthcare issues globally today. Working with some of the most progressive pharmaceutical companies with cause driven initiatives and cutting edge treatments – you will enjoy a varied and inspiring role.

As the accounts combine UK, Global and Pan EU outreach you will have a breadth of experience including media strategy, advocacy and ethical pharma communications experience. This is a small and nimble healthcare practice but with the might of a global agency and network behind it. There is therefore lots of cross pollination with inspiring colleagues in the business – most notably consumer, corporate and digital.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role.