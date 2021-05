This is a varied and unusual role for a talented Healthcare PR Account Manager to boost their career with. Our client is one of the most established global network agencies in the world- with some of the most memorable PR campaigns of the last century to their credit.

Their healthcare team is one of London’s most established with long standing client relations and a friendly, close knit and creative team. This role offers the opportunity to work on a dream portfolio. There is a high profile launch with a pharma client in an innovative new treatment in the addiction space, a cause driven social impact account for one of the world’s world’s biggest pharma companies, and scientific engagement on a consumer account for one of the world’s largest FMCG companies.

As the role flexes across UK and global accounts you will be involved in everything from global toolkits to media relations. Therefore an aptitude for strategy as well as skill in hands on delivery is key for this role.

Previous healthcare communications agency experience is required for this role.