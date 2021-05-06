Here is the healthcare advertising agency where an associate director will run teams producing award winning, creative, healthcare communications campaigns that encompass the whole marketing mix, across all platforms and targeting consumers as well as prescribers!

The agency:

- Independent creative healthcare agency, flat structured, down to earth, family feel.

- Award winning, innovative work across digital and traditional platforms, promoting healthcare products and services for human and animals; OTC, RX, medical devices, etc, etc

- Best work/life balance and bonuses in town.

- Full range of pharmaceutical marketing services include advertising, social media, video animation, sales materials, patient information, strategic brand planning, e-details, etc, etc

The job:

- As associate director, you will work closely with the agency’s digital team on a massive global piece of business, over the counter and prescription brands

- There will be lots of social media, online and web activity for a world leading brand portfolio including two major new launches

- Taking responsibility for a big budget portfolio of healthcare advertising business, managing teams in charge of project management so that tasks happen smoothly and on time. managing and mentoring more junior staff

You:

- Will have a passion for healthcare advertising and at least a 5 or 6 years’ experience in a healthcare communications agency – you might be a senior account director on the cusp of promotion or a group account director wanting more interesting work and better work/life balance.

- Excellent knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI and general healthcare landscape

- Bright, switched on with lots of initiative, you will be a team player and as comfortable talking to pharmaceutical marketing directors and doctors as to colleagues in the creative team and patient groups.

