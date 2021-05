Freelance Account / Senior Account Manager wanted for a 2-month remote working contract

Immediate Start

Previous Healthcare agency or pharma experience required.

You will be supporting the Account Director by managing several accounts, taking ownership to ensure projects are implemented efficiently and on time.

The role will be working alongside cross-functional agency teams to ensure that all individual projects are proactively, creatively, and efficiently managed through the agency following a client brief and delivered to an exceptional standard within the agreed time frame.

Highly competitive day rate on offer with the possibility of an extension also

Please get in touch for full details on 01212274687 / 07713358675 or email louise.breen@clrrecruitment.co.uk